Chris Cuomo's off-air role: Brother Andrew's strategist

NEW YORK (AP) — Transcripts released Monday shed new light on CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s behind-the-scenes role advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the face of sexual harassment allegations that forced him from office.

Chris Cuomo told investigators he spoke regularly with his brother, exchanged text messages with his top advisers and was looped in on emails in February in March as they formulated a response to allegations from multiple women.

In one text, according to CNBC, Chris Cuomo said, “Please let me help with the prep,” referring to how they should respond to the allegations.

He also offered to help try and find out through his “sources” whether more women were going to come forward.

"I would reach out to sources, other journalists, to see if they had heard of anybody else coming out," Chris Cuomo said, according to the documents, which were reviewed by NBC News.

Chris Cuomo has said it was a mistake to have joined in strategy calls with a group of his brother’s advisors.

In a statement, CNN said it will be going through the documents.

“The thousands of pages of additional transcripts and exhibits that were released today by the NY Attorney General deserve a thorough review and consideration,” CNN spokesman Matt Dornic told CNBC. “We will be having conversations and seeking additional clarity about their significance as they relate to CNN over the next several days.”