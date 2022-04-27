Watch
NewsNational

Actions

China reports first human case of H3N8 bird flu

DOVES
EUGENE HOSHIKO/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man feeds doves Saturday, Dec. 31, 2005 in Shanghai, China.
DOVES
Posted at 10:05 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 12:05:45-04

China reported the first case of a person contracting the H3N8 strain of bird flu.

Chinese health officials said the infected person is a four-year-old boy from Henan province. He reportedly began experiencing symptoms, which included a fever, on April 5. As his symptoms worsened, officials said the boy was admitted to a hospital.

The boy had reportedly raised chickens at his family's home.

Health officials say the risk of large-scale transmission to humans is low.

The child's close contacts have not tested positive for the virus, officials said.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NFLDraftSpecialonDenver7480x360.png

Broncos

Watch the Denver7 NFL Draft Special Wednesday, with draft coverage through the weekend