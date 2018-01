Wind Chill Advisory issued January 15 at 9:19AM MST expiring January 16 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 11:03AM MST expiring January 15 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Custer, Fremont, Teller

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 11:03AM MST expiring January 15 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, Pueblo

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 15 at 10:30AM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 10:26AM MST expiring January 15 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, Pueblo