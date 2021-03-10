Chauvin trial: MN Supreme Court declines to hear appeal on 3rd-degree murder charge

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Supreme Court has declined to hear arguments from Derek Chauvin's defense to overturn an appeals court ruling last week that said a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin was improperly dismissed by Judge Peter Cahill.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in connection with the May 2020 death of George Floyd. A video from a bystander was widely shared on social media and showed Floyd repeatedly say he couldn't breath as officers wrestled with him and Chauvin presses a knee to his neck.

The decision not to get involved means the appeals court decision stands, and allows prosecutors to revive their efforts to add the third-degree murder charge.

The last-minute legal battle delayed jury selection Monday. Judge Cahill decided Tuesday to go ahead with proceedings unless there was a ruling to stop them.

Meanwhile, in court, five jurors were selected in the first two days of jury selection for the trial. Another nine are needed, to allow for two alternates.

Dozens of potential jurors have been dismissed so far, including some who said they would not be able to set aside their views about the case and their strong feelings about Floyd's death.

Potential jurors are being asked if they have seen the video of Floyd or any images from it, and what their feelings are about the situation.

Of the five selected at this time, three are white men, there is one Black man and one woman who is described as a person of color. Their identity is being protected during the case.

