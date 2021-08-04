Watch
CDC investigating E. coli outbreak in 12 states possibly linked to cake mix

David Goldman/AP
FILE - This Nov. 19, 2013 file photo shows a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo at the agency's federal headquarters in Atlanta. On Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, the CDC released new guidance stating that new mothers can breastfeed if they either have COVID-19 or suspect they have the virus. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Posted at 5:23 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 19:23:51-04

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had opened an investigation after 16 people became infected with E. coli in 12 states possibly linked to cake mix.

According to the CDC, health officials interviewed eight people about the types of food they ate before being sick, and six of them reported tasting or eating raw batter made with a cake mix.

The agency did not specify which brands because people reported buying different varieties and brands of cake mix.

The CDC said seven people have been hospitalized, and one person developed a type of kidney failure called a hemolytic uremic syndrome.

There have been no reported deaths.

