Watch
NewsNational

Actions

CBS pulls 'FBI' season finale after Texas deadly shooting

TV-FBI
David M. Russell/AP
This image released by CBS shows Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan in a scene from the season finale of the series "FBI." CBS has pulled the season finale episode after a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas. (David M. Russell/CBS via AP)
TV-FBI
Posted at 9:35 AM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 11:35:42-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CBS has pulled the season finale of “FBI” after a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas.

The network said Tuesday that it will not air the show’s season four finale titled “Prodigal Son.”

The decision was made after a gunman killed at least 19 students at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Authorities said the gunman also killed two adults.

The finale’s storyline involved a suspected student’s participation in a deadly robbery. It’s unclear whether the episode will air in the future.

The network re-aired the show’s 12th episode “Under Pressure” in place of the season finale.

Newsweek reports that this is not the first time a show has been pulled because of a mass shooting in the U.S. "Family Guy" and "American Dad" reportedly pulled episodes following the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary. The "Heathers" reboot also pulled shows because of the shootings at Stoneman Douglas High School and a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
lisahidalgo-480x36-parachutepromo.png

Wake up with Lisa Hidalgo on Denver7 | Watch live weather here anytime