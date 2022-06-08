Watch
Capitol police officer, filmmaker to testify during prime-time Jan. 6 committee hearing

Jose Luis Magana/AP
Members of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department help U.S. Capitol Police clear the West Front Senate Plaza of rioters on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 10:30 AM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 12:30:25-04

Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards and British filmmaker Nick Quested will testify before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Edwards was reportedly one of the first officers injured in the attack. According to The New York Times, Edwards suffered a concussion and chemical burns from a spray rioters were using.

Quested was embedded with the Proud Boys prior to Jan. 6 and on the day of the attack, according to CBS News.

Members of the Proud Boys are facing federal charges in connection to the attack.

Thursday's prime-time hearing will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The committee says it will provide a summary of its findings of "the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election."

