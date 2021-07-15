Capital Gazette shooter found criminally responsible by jury

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) -- Following a 12-day trial, a jury took only one hour to find Jarrod Ramos criminally responsible for a deadly mass shooting at the Capital Gazette in 2018.

The attack claimed the lives of John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith.

In 2019, the gunman pleaded guilty to all 23 charges lodged against him, not criminally, but rather by insanity.

Thursday, the jury rejected Ramos' attorneys' arguments that he was unable to understand the criminality of his actions because of mental illness.

The decision means Ramos will be sentenced to prison, and not a correctional mental health facility.

Prosecutors are seeking five life sentences without parole.

Ryan Dickstein contributed to this report that first appeared on WMAR2News.com.