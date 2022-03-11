Camel put down after attacking, killing 2 at Tennessee petting zoo, sheriff says

OBION, Tenn. — Two men died at a petting zoo in northwest Tennessee Thursday after they were attacked by a camel, local law enforcement says.

News of the incident was first reported by the Tennessee River Valley News.

The Obion County Sheriff's Office said a loose camel near Shirley Farms began attacking people around 4:45 p.m. local time. Deputies that arrived on the scene found two people unconscious.

As first responders were trying to help the victims and move them to a safe place, the camel attacked an Obion County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

The camel also moved towards deputies who were helping the victims.

The sheriff's office said in response to the movement, officers "had to put the camel down for the safety of everyone on scene."

The two victims, identified as 42-year-old Bobby Matheny and 67-year-old Tommy Gunn, later died of the injuries.

