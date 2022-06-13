Watch
Britney Spears' ex has been charged with stalking her at most recent wedding

FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appear at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on July 22, 2019. Spears has married her longtime partner Sam Asghari at a Southern California ceremony that came months after the pop superstar won her freedom from a court conservatorship. Asghari’s representative Brandon Cohen confirmed the couple’s nuptials. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 4:21 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 18:21:00-04

A man once briefly married to Britney Spears has been charged with felony stalking after showing up at the pop star's wedding to her longtime boyfriend last week.

Forty-year-old Jason Alexander was also charged with misdemeanor counts of trespassing, vandalism and battery. He is set to appear in court for arraignment Monday afternoon. Spears married Sam Asghari Thursday at her Southern California home.

The guest list included Selena Gomez and Madonna. Alexander was live streaming on Instagram when he approached the ceremony. Deputies arrested him soon after. It's not clear whether he has retained an attorney who can comment.

