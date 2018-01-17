Bright light and loud sound heard throughout Michigan

6:33 PM, Jan 16, 2018
2 hours ago
(WXYZ) - Scripps affiliate WXYZ in Detroit is receiving many news tips about a bright flash of light and loud noise that has been heard throughout southeast Michigan.

Reports are coming in from Ypsilanti Township to Clarkston to Grosse Isle.

At this point, it cannot be determined what caused it. However, the National Weather Service has issued a tweet saying it was a meteor.

Some people have posted videos to YouTube.

If you have any photos or video, please send it to news@wxyz.com and include how you would like to be credited.

