Body found at Grand Canyon believed to be missing Kentucky man

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Officials have located a body at the Grand Canyon believed to be that of a Kentucky man reported missing last month.

The National Park Service says the body was found below the South Kaibab Trailhead on Wednesday after several days of searching for 40-year-old John Pennington.

The Kentucky man is believed to have entered the national park around Feb. 23, leaving his vehicle near Yaki Point.

Officials say, based on evidence, that Pennington's body was found about 465 feet below the canyon's rim. A motorcycle was also found in the area.

An investigation is underway through the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.

This story was originally published by KNXV in Phoenix, Arizona.