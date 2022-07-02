Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Bodies of 2 of 3 missing kids found in Minnesota lake

Police
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 9:55 AM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 11:55:54-04

The bodies of two young children have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and searchers are still looking for a third they fear may have been intentionally drowned.

Meanwhile, the father of the children died at a different location hours earlier, and their mother is missing. Names have not been released. The chain of events began on Friday morning when the father was found dead at a mobile home park in the town of Maplewood, near Minneapolis.

Police determined that the woman had left with the children, and a search began. The woman's car was found near Vadnais Lake around 4 p.m. Friday. Authorities believe all three children were under the age of 5.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360EMAILNL2.png

In-depth and good news in your inbox | Get our Good Morning newsletter