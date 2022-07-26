Watch Now
Bodies of 2 missing Montana climbers found in Glacier National Park

Beth J. Harpaz/AP
This Sept. 4, 2017 image shows a view from the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park in Montana showing a lake ringed by mountains and tall trees. As of early July, the famed road was fully open but much of it road was closed late in the summer of 2017. Fortunately the massive park offers many options for sightseeing, hiking and recreation. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)
Posted at 11:18 AM, Jul 26, 2022
WEST GLACIER, Mont.  — The bodies of two Montana climbers who went missing in Glacier National Park over the weekend were found.

The National Park Service said a helicopter search crew found the bodies of the two men, both 67, on Monday.

In a press release, park officials said the men were set to climb Dusty Star Mountain on Thursday and planned on hiking out on Friday.

They were reported missing Sunday, park officials said.

According to park officials, park rangers found the missing climber's vehicle at a trailhead Sunday.

"An air search began on July 24 in the Dusty Star Mountain area on the east side route of approach where vegetation is extremely dense with potentially dangerous terrain," park officials said.

Park officials said a plan to recover the climbers' bodies and belongings is underway.

The identities of the men have not been released.

