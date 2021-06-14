Blue Origin space flight ticket auctions for $28 million, winner will be identified in a few weeks

The price for this flight is astronomical. One person paid $28 million to travel to space with the Bezos brothers.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is set to take his rocket company's first passenger flight to space. He invited his brother to join him, and a third seat was auctioned off.

Bidding opened at $4.8 million and quickly surpassed $20 million in the first few minutes of the auction on Saturday. The proceeds from the auction go to Blue Origin's education-focused nonprofit, Club for the Future.

Blue Origin says that person will be publicly identified in a few weeks.

There's one spot left on the rocket, which is slated to launch July 20. No word who will take this last seat.

The Blue Origin New Shepard rocket has flown more than a dozen successful test flights without passengers, rising more than 340,000 feet off the surface of Earth.

