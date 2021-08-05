Blue alert issued for suspected shooter of Corpus Christi officer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: 7:12 p.m. - A blue alert has been issued for Joshua Powell, the suspect-at-large in the shooting of Corpus Christi Senior Officer Manuel Dominguez on Wednesday.

Powell is described as a 20-year-old Black man driving a green 1999 Buick Regal. He is described as 5'8" tall and weighing about 155 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark shirt and khaki pants.

Powell is wearing dreadlocks and has tattoos on his left arm.

Anyone with information about him is urged to call 911.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A police officer has been shot, and authorities are looking for the 20-year-old who is suspected of shooting the officer.

Corpus Christi police say that Joshua Powell, 20, shot Senior Officer Manuel Dominguez multiple times after answering a call about 2:14 p.m. in an incident at a southside apartment complex.

Dominguez is a 20-year veteran of the department.

Dominguez was responding to a “disturbance in progress” at the Water Color Apartments, formerly known as Marbella Apartments, on the 5900 block of Weber Road. While officers were there, a man came outside of the apartment and started shooting.

Police Chief Mike Markle said Dominguez was shot multiple times inside of the apartment and was rushed to the hospital with what he called "quite severe injuries." The officer is in stable condition and being treated at Spohn Shoreline Hospital.

Powell, who police are seeking on a capital murder charge, is 5'8" tall, weighs approximately 155 pounds, and police say he is armed and dangerous.

Police are also seeking Powell in connection to assaulting his pregnant former girlfriend in May 2020, according to the Nueces County District Attorney's Office and the Corpus Christi Police Department. A grand jury on Thursday indicted him on a felony assault charge related to that incident.

Police swarmed the area looking for the shooter of the police officer soon after the incident. Police say the search will continue until they find him.

Police say they hope everyone in the surrounding neighborhoods is on the lookout for the suspect.

KRIS 6 File

Corpus Christi Independent School District placed two schools in the southside area near the shooting, Carroll High School and Kostoryz Elementary, under lockout shortly after the incident. That meant no one could enter or leave the facilities.

That was lifted later in the afternoon.



Seth Kovar, Ryan Garza, and Eran Hami at KRIS first reported this story.