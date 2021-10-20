Watch
Bill Clinton issues video statement following hospital stay

Damian Dovarganes/AP
Former President Bill Clinton, and former first lady and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton thank members of the medical staff as he is released from the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. The 75-year-old former president was released after being treated for an infection and will head home to New York to continue his recovery, a spokesman said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 5:44 PM, Oct 20, 2021
Former President Bill Clinton is sending thanks to the doctors who cared for him and those who sent well wishes while he was hospitalized in California.

In a video statement, Clinton, 75, said he is glad to finally be back home in New York.

"I'm doing great, enjoying this beautiful fall weather," he said.

Clinton received treatment for nearly a week at UC Irvine Medical Center for a reported urological infection.

"I'm on the road to recovery, but I want to remind everyone out there — take the time to listen to your bodies and care for yourselves," Clinton said.

Clinton was given a course of antibiotics complete while at home.

"I for one am going to do my best to be around to keep doing the most good I can," Clinton said.

