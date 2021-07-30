Biles answers fan questions on Instagram, explains why the 'twisties' are so dangerous

TOKYO, JAPAN – Simone Biles continues to be plagued by the ‘twisties.’

In a video posted on her Instagram page, Biles showed herself falling on a dismount from the uneven bars.

"I don't think you realize how dangerous this is on hard/competitive surface," she wrote.

Biles added that her “mind and body are simply not in sync.”

The Olympic gold medalist previously complained about a battle with the “twisties” after pulling out of the team competition.

She answered questions from fans about the “twisties” on Instagram, saying she still had them and “it’s the craziest feeling ever.”

Biles said she didn’t experience the feeling in the U.S., adding it started happening after the preliminary competition.

Biles qualified to compete in the event finals on all apparatuses, however, it’s unclear whether she will withdraw from those competitions.

She said it usually takes her two or more weeks to get over the “twisties” when she’s had them in the past.