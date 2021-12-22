Biden Administration considering extending freeze on student loan payments, reports say

The Biden Administration is reportedly considering extending the moratorium on federal student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the pandemic.

CNN, NBC News and Politico all say that the Department of Education will decide whether to extend the freeze on payments later in the week.

Borrowers have not been liable to make payments on outstanding loans since the Trump Administration ordered the freeze in the early days of the pandemic.

In August, the White House extended the pause on student loan payments through January 2022. In that announcement, the Biden Administration noted that it would be the final time it would extend the moratorium.

Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the administration had no plans to extend the moratorium, saying that a "smooth transition back into repayment is a high priority for the administration." She also noted that the Department of Education was monitoring the spread of the omicron variant, which has caused case rates to surge across the country in recent days.

Payments are currently slated to resume in February.

According to Scripps political reporter Joe St. George, an estimated $110 billion is believed to be in the hands of Americans and not the federal government as a result of the no-payment pandemic policy.

Shortly after the 2020 election, then president-elect Joe Biden proposed canceling at least $10,000 in student debt per borrower. However, his administration has not yet taken steps to cancel any outstanding student loan debt.