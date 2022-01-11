Betty White's death caused by stroke suffered 6 days earlier

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Betty White died from a stroke she had six days before her Dec. 31 death, according to her death certificate.

The Los Angeles County certificate obtained Monday by The Associated Press lists White's cause of death as a cerebrovascular accident, the medical term for a stroke, on Dec. 25.

The cause of death was provided by White’s doctor, as is typical in such cases.

The certificate says White was cremated.

The beloved “Golden Girls” and “Mary Tyler Moore Show” actor died less than three weeks before her 100th birthday.

White worked well into her 90s. She had a starring role on the sitcom "Hot in Cleveland" until the show ended its run in 2015.