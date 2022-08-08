Watch Now
Beloved Choco Taco ice cream treat could return

The Choco Taco is no more.
Posted at 9:49 AM, Aug 08, 2022
After Klondike said it would no longer produce Choco Tacos, the public spoke up. While Klondike said it was time to focus on more popular products, many decried the decision to discontinue the ice cream truck favorite.

In recent days, Klondike indicated it could reconsider its decision.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the response from our fans, and we're working hard to figure out what we can do to bring it back to ice cream trucks in the future,” Klondike said.

The response from the public was even noticed by Sen. Chris Murphy, who wrote in jest “I am introducing legislation to invoke the Defense Production Act to mandate the continued manufacture of Choco Tacos. Please call your Senator and demand they co-sponsor.”

For those not inclined, a Choco Taco is essentially a vanilla ice cream cone covered in chocolate in a cone the shape of a taco.

When Klondike opted to discontinue the product late last month, it said it was still trying to figure out what to do with its last 912 Choco Tacos on hand.

