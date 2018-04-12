Banquet frozen Salisbury steak dinners recalled for possible contamination

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:39AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
INDIANAPOLIS -- More than 135,000 pounds of Banquet Salisbury steak dinners have been recalled because they could be contaminated with foreign objects.
Conagra Brands, Inc., issued the recall on Wednesday after receiving multiple consumer complaints and at least three reports of minor oral injury from possible bone fragments in their dinners.
The below product is being recalled:
27-oz. carton containing plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing 6 pieces of “Banquet FAMILY SIZE 6 SALISBURY STEAKS & BROWN GRAVY MADE WITH CHICKEN, PORK AND BEEF – GRILL MARKS ADDED" with ‘BEST BY’ date of SEP 01 2019 printed on the package.
The items were shipped to stores across the country.
Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
If you have the item in your freezer you should throw it away or return it to your place of purchase.