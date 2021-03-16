Banks starting to release stimulus funds

Wondering where your federal stimulus check is? At multiple banks, the first batch of economic impact payments are set to hit bank accounts on Wednesday.

For many Americans, the checks will be for $1,400 per person.

The banks stressed that these checks are the first ones being sent by the federal government, and not everyone will see their payment on Wednesday.

The following banks have said they will release stimulus funds on Wednesday:

Chase

PNC

Wells Fargo

H&R Block customers who have an Emerald Card began receiving payments on Saturday.

The IRS began releasing the first batch of stimulus checks last Friday.

Americans can check the status of their stimulus payment by going to the "Get My Payment" site on the IRS' website.

Americans making up to $75,000 a year will get a direct payment of $1,400 (couples making up to $150,000 a year will get $2,800). Heads of households making up to $112,500 annually also will receive the full $1,400.

Those making $75,000 to $80,000 ($150,000 to $160,000 for couples) will get a prorated check. Those making over $80,000 ($160,000 for couples) will not receive a check.

The IRS will use “adjusted gross income” to determine income eligibility for payments.

For the vast majority of Americans, the checks will come automatically, either via direct deposit or through a check or debit card in the mail. Some Americans who may not have been previously eligible, such as young adults, may need to submit their information to the IRS, although such details are unavailable at this time.