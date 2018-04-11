Bank of America to stop lending money to military-style weapons makers

High Wind Warning issued April 11 at 3:21PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Bank of America announced on Tuesday that they plan to stop lending money to companies that make assault-style guns used for non-military purposes.
During an interview on Bloomberg television, Bank of America Vice Chairman Anne Finucane said, “It’s not our intent to underwrite or finance military-style firearms on a go-forth basis.”
According to Finucane, the firm has had “intense conversations over the last few months” with those kinds of gun manufacturers to let them know "it's our intention not to finance these military-style firearms for civilian use."
According to CNBC, the bank is a lender to Vista Outdoor, Remington and Sturm Ruger.
The move comes as part of a national movement addressing gun control that was put into motion after a gunman opened fire on a Florida high school killing 17 people.