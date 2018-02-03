WASHINGTON, D.C. – The federal government has unveiled new safety standards for baby sling carriers after 17 deaths and 67 injuries were reported from January 2003 to September 2016.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced any carriers manufactured after Jan. 30 must include statements about suffocation hazards, language about the hazards of children falling out of slings, and a reminder to check hardware to ensure no parts are broken.

The warning labels must come with instructions and illustrated diagrams showing the proper position for a child in a sling.

The mandatory federal standard also requires sling carriers to:

• Be able to carry up to three times the manufacturer’s maximum recommended weight,

• Be more durable to avoid seam separations, fabric tears, breakage, etc., and

• Be able to keep the child being carried from falling out of the sling during normal use.

Parents and caregivers reported 159 incidents to the Consumer Product Safety Commission between 2003 and 2016, including 17 deaths and 67 injuries related to falls and suffocation.

To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.