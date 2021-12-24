Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Authorities: Washington's Everett was driver in fatal crash

items.[0].image.alt
Terrance Williams/AP
Washington Football Team defensive back Deshazor Everett (22) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Washington Football Team defensive back Deshazor Everett (22)
Posted at 1:36 PM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 15:36:01-05

DULLES, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a passenger in a car driven by Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was killed when the vehicle slammed into several trees and rolled over.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says the passenger — 29-year-old Olivia S. Peters of Las Vegas — died at a hospital after Thursday night’s crash along a road near Aldie, Virginia.

A team statement says Everett was being treated at a hospital for injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. The cause of the crash remained under investigation on Friday.

No charges were immediately filed.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
storiesofhope-Sharie Madrid.png

Good news and stories of hope from Denver7