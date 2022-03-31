At least two dead after round of severe storms in the South

Senate lawmakers in Mississippi briefly suspended work when weather sirens blared during a tornado warning Wednesday.

Severe storms packing isolated tornadoes and high winds are racing across the Deep South, killing two in the Florida Panhandle and leaving scattered damage to buildings and homes in their path.

In Florida, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said two were killed and two injured when a tornado touched down in the town of Alford, west of Tallahassee.

More than 150,000 homes and businesses between the Gulf Coast and Great Lakes of Florida were without power Thursday morning, according to PowerOutage.us.

A tornado also hit a dorm in Alabama.

The University of Montavallo posted on Facebook saying, “very few people were on campus during the storms.”

One person was hurt.

Police and university officials were assessing the campus for damage.

High winds overturned semitrailers in Louisiana and damaged a hotel in downtown Nashville.