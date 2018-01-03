At least 36 dead in Peru bus crash

At least 36 people were killed and six injured when a bus fell down a cliff north of Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the Ministry of Health.

The injured were taken to a hospital, authorities said.

More than 100 firefighters were involved in rescue efforts at the crash scene, a fire official told the state media agency Andina.

The crash occurred on the coastal road of Serpentin Pasamayo, Andina reported. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski tweeted his solidarity with relatives of the victims of the crash and called it a "tragic accident."