Satanic Temple adopts highway in Arizona, renames stretch of road 'Highway to Hell'

Pat Parris
8:29 AM, Jan 31, 2018
A portion of Interstate 10 near Palm Springs, California (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images).

David McNew
TUCSON, Ariz. - A stretch of Interstate 10 in Arizona between Tucson and Phoenix has been dubbed Arizona's Highway to Hell after it was adopted by the The portion of I-10 has been adopted by the Satanic Temple of Arizona

The temple released video showing members cleaning up their stretch of the highway using pitchforks. 

Temple members gathered to pick up trash near Casa Grande on Wednesday. 

The Temple says its purpose for doing the cleanup is to help all Arizonans enjoy a beautiful state. 

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, organizations that adopt highways help remove between 3,000 and 5,000 bags of trash every year.

 

