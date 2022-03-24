Arizona becomes first state to accept digital driver's licenses on iPhones

Arizona became the first state in the country on Wednesday to accept digital driver's licenses on iPhones.

According to Apple, iPhone users with an Arizona license or state ID can upload them to their Apple Wallet.

They'll be able to use it at select TSA security checkpoints in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

However, according to TSA, only those from Arizona with TSA PreCheck will be able to use the feature at the Phoenix airport.

“We’re thrilled to bring the first driver’s license and state ID in Wallet to Arizona today, and provide Arizonans with an easy, secure, and private way to present their ID when traveling, through just a tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet in a news release. “We look forward to working with many more states and the TSA to bring IDs in Wallet to users across the US.”

To add it to your wallet, iPhone users can do the following:

- Tap the + button at the top of the screen in Wallet on their iPhone

- Select “Driver’s License or State ID"

- Follow the on-screen instructions to start the setup and verification process.

CNN reported that Arizonaians will still need their physical IDs to fly home if traveling from another state that isn't part of the Apple program.