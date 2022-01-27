Are you a Venmo or American Express customer? You may be owed money

If you have an account with Venmo, American Express or Credit Karma, you may be owed money.

Plaid settled a class-action lawsuit in 2021 that accused the company was collecting more financial data than was needed.

Plaid acted as a middleman between customers and companies like Betterment, Mint, Robinhood, Acorns and Coinbase.

The lawsuit also alleged that Plaid obtained log-in credentials from users.

Under the settlement, Plaid is required to pay $58 million to customers.

Plaid owes money to 98 million customers, so pay outs are expected to be less than $1.

With the settlement, Plaid did not admit to any wrongdoing.

The settlement affects customers who had accounts between 2013 and 2021.

Claims must be submitted by April 28, 2022.

To submit your claim, click here.