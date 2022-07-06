Apple to add lockdown safeguard on iPhones, iPads, Macs

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple plans to roll out a lockdown option for iPhones, iPads and Mac computers.

The feature is intended to protect against spyware unleashed by state-sponsored hackers. When lockdown mode is activated, wired connections will not work when the device is locked. Invitations and attachments will also be blocked.

The safeguard announced Wednesday is a tacit acknowledgment that not even Apple has been able to adequately shield its products against attacks from malicious actors backed by governments fishing for information about perceived adversaries.

“While the vast majority of users will never be the victims of highly targeted cyberattacks, we will work tirelessly to protect the small number of users who are," said Ivan Krstić, Apple’s head of Security Engineering and Architecture.

Lockdown mode will initially be offered in a test format before it's released to all iPhone, iPad and Mac users, as part of a major software update this fall.