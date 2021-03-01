Apple reopens several stores in U.S., COVID safety measures still in effect

Apple is starting to reopen several of its stores in the United States for the first time since the pandemic began.

Several stores have been closed since last March because of COVID-19.

According to the tech company's website, not all of its 270 stores have resumed full operations, so they ask consumers to check its retail side of their site to see the store's operating hours.

As stores reopen, Apple said they are stepping up safety measures by limiting store occupancy, requiring shoppers to wear masks, doing temperature checks, and physical distancing.

Apple added that stores would have "continuous deep cleaning."

The tech company said some stores are open to allow customers to pick up items in front of the store or pick up online orders curbside.