American reportedly extending ban on alcohol sales until January 2022

American Airlines says they are extending its alcohol ban in its main cabin until January 18, 2022.

In a statement obtained by NBC News, American said they were "doing all we can to help create a safe environment for our crew and customers onboard our aircraft."

The suspension is part of the effort to cut down on unruly and violent passengers.

According to USA Today, alcohol sales were set to resume during the summer, but American suspended those plans in May due to incidents involving unruly passengers.

American then planned alcohol sales to begin again on Sept. 13, the same day the Transportation Security Administration mask mandate was originally set to expire.

But the agency extended the mandate until Jan. 18, 2022.