Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old out of San Antonio

An Amber Alert was issued for a 3-year-old girl out of San Antonio on Monday.

San Antonio police are asking for the public's help in finding Lina Sardar Khil, who was last seen around 5 p.m. along the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio before she was abducted.

Police said Khil has straight, shoulder-length hair and was last seen in a ponytail with a black jacket, red dress, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-207-7660 to report information to the San Antonio Police Department.