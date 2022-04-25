Amazon workers at another NY warehouse voting to unionize this week

About 1,500 workers at an Amazon sorting center on Staten Island are voting on whether they should unionize.

Voting began Monday morning and goes on until late Friday night.

The votes will be counted Monday, May 2.

If the workers at the sorting center vote to unionize, they will become the second union at Amazon in the U.S.

Earlier this month, an Amazon warehouse, also on Staten Island, became the first location to vote in favor of a union.

The Amazon Labor Union is calling for longer breaks, better health and safety policies, higher wages and better scheduling practices.

Amazon is fighting back against the formation of the union.

It has already spent millions of dollars on anti-union consultants, according to NPR.

It has also filed objections, saying some of the union organizations have harassed and threatened employees who didn’t support the union.