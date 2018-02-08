Amazon Prime members can get free two-hour delivery from Whole Foods

Amazon is unleashing its powerful delivery service on Whole Foods.

The company announced Thursday that it will start delivering Whole Foods groceries using its Prime Now delivery service. Starting Thursday, Prime subscribers in four cities can get free two-hour delivery on thousands of Whole Foods items.

Amazon is starting the service in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach. It plans to expand delivery across the United States later this year.

If people want food faster, Amazon will deliver groceries within one-hour for $7.99. All purchases must add up to $35 or more and the service will be available daily between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Customers must be members of Amazon's $99 yearly subscription Prime service to get the speedy deliveries.

Whole Foods currently charges for delivery via Instacart. It's unclear what will happen to the partnership, which reportedly has three years remaining.

The move is the latest stamp Amazon has placed on Whole Foods since its $13.7 billion acquisition last June. Since then, Amazon has slashed prices on some items and showcased its products, such as the Echo, in Whole Foods locations.