Prisoners in New York will be issued free tablets under new contract

WKBW Staff
11:47 AM, Jan 31, 2018
3 hours ago
inmates | tablets | new york state | department of corrections and community supervision | nys doccs
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - Under a new state contract, all inmates in New York State prisons will receive free tablets.

The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) is partnering with JPay, a company that specializes in inmate and corrections-related services. JPay is providing the tablets at no cost to the state or inmates, and DOCCS is not taking commissions for the tablets.

The tablets will be preloaded with educational content, and DOCCS plans to make additional services available through the tablets, such as Prison Rape Elimination Act reporting, Grievance filing, and the potential for placing commissary orders.

The tablets will not be able to connect to the internet, but inmates will be able to use the tablets to  purchase music, e-books, videos, and other entertainment. They will also be able to connect to aa secure e-mail system to communicate with family and friends as approved by DOCCS. 

State corrections officials say they believe using the tablets will help inmates stay in touch with their families and be better prepared to reenter into the community.

