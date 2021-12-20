Watch
Alex Ferreira takes ski halfpipe win at Copper Mountain, closing in on Beijing spot

Hugh Carey/AP
Alex Ferreira, of the United States, interacts with fans after his first-place finish in the halfpipe finals, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, during the Dew Tour freestyle skiing event at Copper Mountain, Colo. (AP Photo/Hugh Carey)
Posted at 7:52 AM, Dec 20, 2021
COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — Alex Ferreira joked that all the spins in his winning run of the men’s ski halfpipe final left him dizzy.

Far less confusing is the fact he’s a virtual lock to make the U.S. Olympic team for the Winter Games in Beijing.

Ferreira now has back-to-back wins in back-to-back competitions in the same Copper Mountain halfpipe.

Ferreira scored a 95.75 at the Dew Tour event to edge teammate Aaron Blunck.

Brendan Mackay of Canada wound up third while two-time reigning Olympic champion David Wise finished fifth.

