Alaska Airlines plane begins losing engine cover during flight to San Diego

An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after the plane's engine cover began detaching.

The flight had just departed from Sea-Tac International Airport on Monday when the crew reportedly noticed an "unusual vibration."

Alaska Airlines Flight 558, which was headed for San Diego, returned to the Seattle airport and landed safely.

According to NBC News, no one was injured and the plane has been taken out of service.

The network reports that there were 176 passengers and six crew members on the flight.

The passengers were reportedly rebooked on another flight to San Diego.