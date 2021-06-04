After 2-year battle, House panel to interview Trump counsel

The House Judiciary Committee is set to question former White House counsel Don McGahn after years of trying.

The committee will question McGahn behind closed doors on Friday, two years after House Democrats originally sought his testimony as part of investigations into former President Donald Trump.

The long-awaited interview is the result of an agreement last month in federal court.

The two sides agreed that McGahn will only be questioned about information attributed to him in publicly available portions of Robert Mueller’s report.

Mueller investigated the Trump campaign's ties to Russia and interviewed McGahn extensively.