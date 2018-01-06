Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 12:21PM MST expiring January 7 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 12:21PM MST expiring January 7 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 11:33AM MST expiring January 7 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 11:33AM MST expiring January 7 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 11:33AM MST expiring January 7 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 11:33AM MST expiring January 7 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 5:48AM MST expiring January 7 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Actor and comedian Jerry Van Dyke, the younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, has died, TMZ reports. He was 86 years old.
Van Dyke reportedly died Friday on his ranch in Arkansas. Though no cause of death has been reported, the actor was reportedly involved in a car accident two years ago and his health had been steadily declining.
Van Dyke's most notable role was as Assistant Coach Luther Van Dam on the show "Coach." Van Dyke also appeared on "McLintock!" "Yes Dear," and most recently on "The Millers" and "The Middle."