Aaron Rodgers gives the Dalai Lama Packers hat, football

Fire Weather Warning issued April 10 at 2:44PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Warning issued April 10 at 2:16PM MDT expiring April 11 at 7:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Park, Washington
The Dalai Lama has a new fan. And so does Aaron Rodgers. Each other.
The Green Bay Packers' all-world quarterback is on a world trip taking him to India, where he met the Tibetan buddhist leader and gave him an NFL football and a Green Bay Packers hat.
Rodgers and his beloved, Danica Patrick, are traveling to India to help with the Starkey Hearing Foundation, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette. They will be giving hearing aids to some people who may be hearing for the first time.