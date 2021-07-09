8-year-old in Michigan mowing lawns for veterans, seniors in need

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Kathy People's front yard is mowed, thanks to a post she saw on Facebook.
“It was cute. He had such a great demeanor about him,” Peoples said.
The post was advertising an 8-year-old's mowing services. JR Achterhoff is taking the 50-yard Challenge.
It's simple, really. JR plans to mow 50 lawns for free this summer. He's hoping to help as many veterans, single mothers, or anyone who might have a hard time cutting the grass.
When he first started, he was using an old mower that didn't self-propel forward. That didn't stop him. But he's thankful for the mower gifted to him by someone who saw what good work he was doing.
So far, JR's mowed 7 lawns in between soccer and swim practice. He's there because he wants to be.
“Anything that you can do to encourage the kids to do respectful things. It’s a good thing,” Peoples said.
You can follow his journey here.
Julie Dunmire at WXMI first reported this story.