7th member of the Special Olympics Haitian delegation is missing

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Authorities in Florida are searching for a man who is a member of the Haitian delegation that is in town for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

He is the seventh member of the Haitian delegation that has gone missing, according to the Associated Press.

Officials say the members of the delegation are in Florida for the athletic competitions.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Louis Jacques Wilguens was last seen getting off a bus at the All-Star Sports Resort Saturday at around 4:30 p.m. local time.

Officials said Wilguens was last seen wearing red sandals, blue jeans, and a white Special Olympics shirt with the word "Haiti" written on it.

He was supposed to fly back to Haiti on Sunday, the department said.

The AP reported that six other Haitian delegation members, who range in age from 18 to 32, went missing last week.

Special Olympics organizers told the AP that five of the men are not athletes.

Authorities do not suspect foul play, the news outlet reported.