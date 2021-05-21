Watch
NewsNational

Actions

7 nooses halt construction at Connecticut Amazon warehouse

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - This April 1, 2020 file photo shows the Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center in Romulus, Mich., April 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Amazon-Executive
Posted at 10:55 AM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 13:01:08-04

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Amazon has temporarily shut down a new warehouse construction site in Connecticut after a seventh noose was found hanging over a beam.

Local police are calling the series of incidents “potential” hate crimes.

Another rope tied like a noose was discovered Wednesday at the site in Windsor.

Law enforcement officials said Thursday that they have intensified their investigation, and the state NAACP called for the suspect or suspects to be brought to justice.

“We’re here to make sure that people are safe,” said Scot X. Esdaile, president of the state NAACP. “We’re making sure that the voices are heard and that this situation is dealt with in a professional and adequate way.”

Amazon says it is closing the site until Monday so additional security measures can be put in place.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information that would identify any suspects.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bouldervigildenver7.png

In-depth coverage, stories of hope from the Boulder shooting