4th year since Las Vegas massacre stirs emotions, ceremonies

John Locher/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, people pray at a makeshift memorial for shooting victims in Las Vegas, on the anniversary of the mass shooting two years earlier. People who died, will be remembered Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, during the fourth anniversary of the Las Vegas massacre that became the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — People who died, are healing and are struggling will be remembered Friday during the fourth anniversary of the Las Vegas massacre that became the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

A 7 a.m. ceremony at the Clark County Government Center will be shared by live-stream with a support group called “So Cal Route 91 Heals.”

The group is in California's Ventura County, where there will also be an afternoon ceremony at a park in Thousand Oaks.

The names of the 58 people who died Oct. 1, 2017, will be read after 10 p.m. at a downtown Las Vegas Community Healing Garden. At least two others who died later also will be remembered.

