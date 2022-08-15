4moms recalls millions of infant swings, rockers over strangulation concerns

More than two million infant swings and rockers are being recalled because children can become entangled in the straps.

The recall includes the MamaRoo Baby Swing, versions 1.0 through 4.0, and RockaRoo Baby Rockers, sold under the 4moms brand.

"4moms has received two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants who became caught in the strap under the unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing after they crawled under the seat," a statement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says.

The commission says a 10-month-old died from asphyxiation after becoming entangled. A different 10-month-old reportedly became entangled but was rescued by a caregiver. He suffered bruising to his neck, the CPSC says.

No incidents have been reported involving the RockaRoo Baby Rockers, but the product also has straps that pose a safety risk.

The products have been sold at Best Buy, Target, 4moms.com and Amazon since January 2010.

"Consumers with infants who can crawl should immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers and place them in an area where crawling infants cannot access," the CPSC statement says.

People can contact 4moms to get a strap fastener to help prevent children from becoming entangled in the products.

4moms released the following statement after the recall was announced: