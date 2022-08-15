4moms recalls millions of infant swings, rockers over strangulation concerns

More than two million infant swings and rockers are being recalled because children can become entangled in the straps.
The recall includes the MamaRoo Baby Swing, versions 1.0 through 4.0, and RockaRoo Baby Rockers, sold under the 4moms brand.
"4moms has received two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants who became caught in the strap under the unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing after they crawled under the seat," a statement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says.
The commission says a 10-month-old died from asphyxiation after becoming entangled. A different 10-month-old reportedly became entangled but was rescued by a caregiver. He suffered bruising to his neck, the CPSC says.
No incidents have been reported involving the RockaRoo Baby Rockers, but the product also has straps that pose a safety risk.
The products have been sold at Best Buy, Target, 4moms.com and Amazon since January 2010.
"Consumers with infants who can crawl should immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers and place them in an area where crawling infants cannot access," the CPSC statement says.
People can contact 4moms to get a strap fastener to help prevent children from becoming entangled in the products.
4moms released the following statement after the recall was announced:
Families put their trust in our company when they choose to bring our products into their homes. That’s why we take every precaution and make the extra effort to ensure that our baby gear products not only meet but exceed all applicable safety standards.
We are deeply saddened by the two incidents that occurred when babies crawled under the seat of unoccupied MamaRoo swings. After investigating the circumstances behind these two reported incidents, 4moms decided to conduct a voluntary recall in partnership with the CPSC.
The free strap fastener kit we have designed is an easy-to-install solution that we believe will prevent any other incidents from happening when a MamaRoo or RockaRoo is not in use and an infant crawls under the seat. We strongly urge our consumers, retailers, and re-seller partners to implement the strap fastener solution to ensure the complete safety of our products.
We will continue to hold ourselves to the highest quality and safety standards so that parents feel safe, secure, and confident in their decision to have 4moms support their family.