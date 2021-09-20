4 famous giant trees unharmed by Sequoia National Park fire

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four famous giant sequoias were not harmed by a wildfire that reached the edge of Giant Forest in California's Sequoia National Park.

The trees known as the Four Guardsmen were successfully protected from the KNP Complex fire by the removal of nearby vegetation and fire-resistant material wrapped around the bases of the trees.

The KNP Complex has scorched more than 37 square miles as of Monday morning.

Elsewhere, there is no immediate word on the extent of damage to other sequoia groves reached by a separate blaze called the Windy Fire in the Giant Sequoia National Monument area of Sequoia National Forest.

According to the Associated Press, the Windy Fire is only 4% contained and has scorched more than 39 square miles.