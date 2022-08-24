25-year-old is favored to become first member of Gen Z in Congress

Maxwell Frost is on the path to becoming the first member of Gen Z to be elected to Congress.

The 25-year-old Democrat won his primary in Florida's 10th Congressional District on Tuesday.

"We won because of our message: Love. That no matter who you are, you deserve healthcare, a livable wage, and to live free from gun violence," Frost said on Twitter.

Frost is favored to win his general election race in November. He will take on Republican Calvin Wimbish in the Orlando-based district, which leans heavily in favor of Democrats.

This was the first election where members of Gen Z could run for a spot in the U.S. House of Representatives. Members must be at least 25 years old.

People in Gen Z were born between 1997 and 2012, according to the Pew Research Center.